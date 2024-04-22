Mengis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.