Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $40.83 million and $1.07 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000454 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

