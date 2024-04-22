Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Lowered to C$74.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.50 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.14.

MRU stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.64. The stock has a market cap of C$15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.88.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.2576393 EPS for the current year.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

