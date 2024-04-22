MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.10. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Erika Lapish bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

