Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132,094 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.68. 6,912,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

