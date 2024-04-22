MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $6,005,350.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total value of $6,005,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,482 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.09, for a total value of $3,023,299.38.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,967 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.20, for a total value of $2,866,312.40.

On Friday, April 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,489.82, for a total value of $7,449,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total value of $7,289,200.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total value of $7,687,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total value of $1,502,288.73.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $149.90 on Monday, hitting $1,324.01. 1,923,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,294.00 and a 200 day moving average of $779.95. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,473.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

