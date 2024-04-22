Mina (MINA) One Day Volume Hits $37.41 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Mina has a market capitalization of $970.79 million and approximately $37.41 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001330 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,150,351,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,019,780 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,150,078,492.8400393 with 1,090,589,206.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.880678 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $21,630,067.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

