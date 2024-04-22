Mixin (XIN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $121.15 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $202.23 or 0.00305612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $121.15 million and approximately $57,197.25 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin Profile

Mixin launched on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Mixin Token Trading

