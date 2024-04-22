Model N (NYSE:MODN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get Model N alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MODN

Model N Trading Up 0.2 %

MODN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 687,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,756. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Model N

In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Model N by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after acquiring an additional 507,090 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $7,964,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,185,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,078,000.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.