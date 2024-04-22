Monument Capital Management Acquires 633 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for about 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $33,668,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 8,388.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 376,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 371,701 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,012,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 349,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.55. 1,064,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,559. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.