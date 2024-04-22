Monument Capital Management Buys Shares of 15,620 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. Williams-Sonoma comprises 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,903,000 after buying an additional 140,551 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 638.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,118,000 after buying an additional 109,533 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 425.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,785.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 47,063 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WSM traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.32 and a 200 day moving average of $214.11. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $319.78.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.