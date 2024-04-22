Monument Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $6.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $516.92. 517,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,706. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $566.66 and a 200-day moving average of $534.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

