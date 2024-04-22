Monument Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,400,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $171,769,000 after purchasing an additional 716,557 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,161.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,008,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after buying an additional 928,841 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.46. 7,317,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,349,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $196.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

