Monument Capital Management Sells 163 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 155.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.70. 87,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.72 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.82. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

