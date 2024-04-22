Monument Capital Management Sells 266 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for approximately 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,796. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average of $98.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on PHM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.