Monument Capital Management Sells 3,610 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 5,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.38. The company has a market cap of $301.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

