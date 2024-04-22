Morgan Stanley Downgrades Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.07.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

