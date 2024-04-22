Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

MS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.07.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,355 shares of company stock worth $26,753,102 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

