Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 552,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 739,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

