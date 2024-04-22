Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 127,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 62,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$47.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36.

Insider Transactions at Nanalysis Scientific

In other Nanalysis Scientific news, Director Michal Okoniewski bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$30,400.00. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

