National Bankshares Cuts Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Price Target to C$0.60

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Minera Alamos Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of MAI stock opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$141.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.31.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
