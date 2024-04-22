National Bankshares Cuts Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Price Target to C$0.60

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Minera Alamos Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MAI stock opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$141.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

