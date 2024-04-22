National Bankshares Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$24.75

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$24.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark raised Lundin Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.48.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG stock opened at C$20.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.60. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.3629738 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

