National Bankshares Lowers GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$55.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL ENVIRON-TS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.78.

