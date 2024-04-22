National Bankshares Trims Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Target Price to C$2.40

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CXB. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calibre Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.24.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

