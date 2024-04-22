NEAR Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $617.39 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.57 billion and approximately $617.39 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.11 or 0.00010691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00022522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,187,253,328 coins and its circulating supply is 1,064,824,187 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,187,158,854 with 1,064,652,368 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.73452868 USD and is up 6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $388,300,399.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

