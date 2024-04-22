Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $305.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.19.

Get Equifax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Equifax Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $216.20 on Thursday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.