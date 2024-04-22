Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.46

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 318110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Neogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEOG

Neogen Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,162.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,646,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,817,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,102,000 after purchasing an additional 265,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Neogen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,000,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 70,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.