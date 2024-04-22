Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 9.1 %

NFLX stock traded down $55.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $555.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,449,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $605.65 and a 200 day moving average of $514.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.