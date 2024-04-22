Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $552.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

