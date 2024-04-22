Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group now has a $585.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $720.00. Netflix traded as low as $542.01 and last traded at $551.09. 3,492,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,439,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $555.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Institutional Trading of Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $605.65 and its 200-day moving average is $514.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.