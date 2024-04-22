Netflix’s (NFLX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $585.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous target price of $720.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Netflix stock opened at $555.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $605.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 119.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3,476.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

