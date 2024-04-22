New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.69. New Gold shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 5,030,425 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.64.

Get New Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NGD

New Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 812.7% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 91,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 81,267 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.