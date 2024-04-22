New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading 3.7% Higher

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 3,379,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 35,108,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 447,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 1,348,601 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

