NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
NextEra Energy Stock Performance
NEE traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,805,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,776,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51.
NextEra Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.
NextEra Energy Company Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
