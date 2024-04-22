Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stephens from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.88.

NIC stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $163,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,895.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

