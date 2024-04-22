NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Cut by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in NIKE by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $94.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,536,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

