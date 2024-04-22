Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 1.4%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 26,940,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 97,047,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Nikola Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $842.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

