NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.61

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 20403775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

NIO Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of NIO by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in NIO by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 15.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

