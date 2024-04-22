Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $261.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.74.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSC opened at $241.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.