North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$34.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.13.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NOA opened at C$28.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.73. The company has a market cap of C$755.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$24.18 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.13 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 4.4898551 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

