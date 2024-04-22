North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after buying an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after buying an additional 476,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.93. 1,301,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,384. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

