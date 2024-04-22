North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Catalent worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.07. 419,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.