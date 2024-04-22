North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $601,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,896,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,806,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 439,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 276,920 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,262,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,346,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 364,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

