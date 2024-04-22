North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $4,940,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $7,944,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $60,495,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Veralto Trading Up 0.8 %

Veralto stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 249,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

