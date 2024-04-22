North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $754,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,510,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after buying an additional 694,340 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.38. 887,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,667. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

