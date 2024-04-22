North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.44. 596,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.33. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

