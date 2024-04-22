North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $52,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,186.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,186.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $46,733.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,820 shares of company stock worth $1,208,524 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.44. 1,400,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068,597. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

