North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 123,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,849,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,304,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

