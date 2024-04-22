North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 34,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $4.75 on Monday, reaching $216.28. 5,491,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,855,268. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.