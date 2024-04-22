North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Waters by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Waters by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.76. 67,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,556. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $363.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.11.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.67.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

